Reef (REEF) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Reef (REEF) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. Reef has a total market cap of $73.01 million and approximately $41.49 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Reef

REEF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,401,245,177 coins and its circulating supply is 21,401,245,427 coins. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official website is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

