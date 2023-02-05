ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.46 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $9,214.51 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.00418009 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00029812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015576 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017704 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

