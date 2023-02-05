Raymond James Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $33.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.78.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

