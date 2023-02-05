Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Accolade Stock Down 1.7 %

ACCD opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 41.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 328,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

