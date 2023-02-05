Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.20.
Accolade Stock Down 1.7 %
ACCD opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 41.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after acquiring an additional 328,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Accolade by 65.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
