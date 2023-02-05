Raydium 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.26 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $44.44 million and $5.26 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 10% against the dollar.

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,062,559 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

