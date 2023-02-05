Ravencoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $357.08 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $357.08 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,180,087,350 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

