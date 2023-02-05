Radix (XRD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $280.45 Million

Radix (XRD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $280.45 million and $426,572.92 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,041,974,755 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

