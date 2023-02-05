Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $90.34 million and $30.22 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.78 or 0.01425360 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014748 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000549 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.93 or 0.01693175 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

