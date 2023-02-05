Radicle (RAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.62 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Radicle has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $94.62 million and $8.06 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00008398 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002669 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.11 or 0.00424257 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,691.60 or 0.28937634 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00422761 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
