R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $15.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded R1 RCM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.40 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,712 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 72,973 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 72,732 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

