QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.15 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $58.15 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00424644 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.80 or 0.28964025 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00426538 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

