Quantum Trading 0% Lower This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5,602.63 and approximately $181,077.83 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029778 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00223592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002806 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,036.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

