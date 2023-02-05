Quantum (QUA) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5,602.87 and $181,165.48 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00046778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018750 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00222285 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,036.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

