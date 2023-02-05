QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) One Day Volume Tops $541,982.54

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 247.5% against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $541,982.54 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.77777259 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $500,853.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

