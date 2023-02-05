Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $17.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.05 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

NYSE CB opened at $209.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.