Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $124.24 million and approximately $21.62 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.00424819 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,627.41 or 0.28975939 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00425890 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.49604087 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $28,067,064.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

