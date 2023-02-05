Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $109.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.71.
Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:PGR opened at $136.31 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.64.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Progressive
In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 126,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.