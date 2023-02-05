PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Set at C$6.75 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PRV.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

