Private Management Group Inc. Sells 80,782 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 80,782 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 66.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.9 %

LPG stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LPG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,402,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $1,894,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,922,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,402,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,500 shares of company stock worth $5,036,000 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.