Private Management Group Inc. Invests $6.34 Million in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 278,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Univar Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Univar Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,706,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,813,000 after acquiring an additional 311,609 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

UNVR stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

