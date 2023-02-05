Private Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $196.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average of $181.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

