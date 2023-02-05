Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kroger by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 32.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

