Presearch Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.29 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $19.29 million and $146,950.57 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

