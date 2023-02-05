PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,747 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,889,000 after buying an additional 1,176,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,356,000 after purchasing an additional 153,650 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

