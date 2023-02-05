Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) & Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Portage Biotech and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Range Resources 2 8 6 0 2.25

Portage Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 313.04%. Range Resources has a consensus price target of $33.94, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Range Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.7% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A -7.95% -6.75% Range Resources 30.87% 60.30% 17.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Portage Biotech and Range Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$16.87 million ($1.00) -4.60 Range Resources $5.41 billion 1.07 $411.78 million $4.87 4.93

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Range Resources beats Portage Biotech on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors. It also provides Nanolipogel (NLG) co-formulation platform for delivery of DNA aptamers and certain aptamer-small molecule-based combination products; and STING agonist platform, a proprietary immune priming and boosting technology, offers various ways to target immune stimulation towards the cancer, as well as to co-deliver various signals in a single product. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.