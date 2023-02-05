PlayDapp Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $130.26 million and approximately $33.91 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00425058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,670.58 or 0.28992268 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00422372 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

