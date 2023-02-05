PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches One Day Volume of $46.50 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 7% higher against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $136.72 million and approximately $46.50 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars.

