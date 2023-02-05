Philcoin (PHL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and $100,919.60 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Philcoin

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

