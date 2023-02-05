Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Pgs Asa Price Performance
Shares of Pgs Asa stock opened at C$0.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. Pgs Asa has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.90.
Pgs Asa Company Profile
