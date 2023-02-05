Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Pgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of Pgs Asa stock opened at C$0.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. Pgs Asa has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.90.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

Pgs Asa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in the Asia Pacific, Canada, Egypt, the Americas, Angola, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Brazil, South Africa, other African countries, the Middle East, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.