Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 193,565 Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,565 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.38% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 138.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANZU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

