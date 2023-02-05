Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,998 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.19% of AltEnergy Acquisition worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEAE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AEAE opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.