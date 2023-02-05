Periscope Capital Inc. Has $8.77 Million Position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,896 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 4.04% of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,958,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRIV opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.05.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

