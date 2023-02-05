Periscope Capital Inc. Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,098 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 19.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAH opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

