Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,854 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.47% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at $469,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 29.3% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 69.3% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 80,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

HZON opened at $10.07 on Friday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

In related news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $3,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

