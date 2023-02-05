Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 334,680 Shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,680 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 8.32% of Nocturne Acquisition worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MBTC opened at $10.74 on Friday. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.
Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile
Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
