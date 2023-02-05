Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 334,680 Shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,680 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 8.32% of Nocturne Acquisition worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

Nocturne Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBTC opened at $10.74 on Friday. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.