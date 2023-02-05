Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 336,744 Shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,744 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the period.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

European Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EBAC opened at $10.16 on Friday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

European Biotech Acquisition Profile

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on business in the life sciences industry in Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.