Paragon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 4.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $264.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.93 and a 200-day moving average of $261.77. The company has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

