Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for about 3.0% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 211.3% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 602,800 shares of company stock worth $42,582,712 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

