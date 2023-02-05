Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,065. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

