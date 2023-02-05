Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of OESX opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.64. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 37.2% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 569,884 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $872,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 839,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 399,531 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

