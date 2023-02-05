Orchid Price Hits $0.0953 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $65.80 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00047100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018732 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00222412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09880084 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $3,923,897.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.