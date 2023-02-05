Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $70.56 million and $651,683.79 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

