Ontology (ONT) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $198.06 million and $25.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.68 or 0.07102224 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00087372 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00063021 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

