Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

