Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Old Republic International Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE ORI opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81.
Old Republic International Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Old Republic International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 58.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Republic International (ORI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.