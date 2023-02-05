Old North State Trust LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 636 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $220.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

