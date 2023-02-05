Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 3,646 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 121,533.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

NIKE stock opened at $127.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $147.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

