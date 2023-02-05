Old North State Trust LLC Acquires Shares of 4,200 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CSX by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.8% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 31,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 25.4% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

