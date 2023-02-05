OKC Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $268.53 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, OKC Token has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One OKC Token token can now be bought for approximately $32.23 or 0.00139246 BTC on exchanges. OKC Token has a market cap of $268.53 million and $9.70 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00426719 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,733.30 or 0.29105537 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00423531 BTC.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

