Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 2.0 %

OVBC opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

