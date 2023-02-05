Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 2.0 %
OVBC opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.15.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
