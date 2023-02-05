Oasis Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.60 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $321.09 million and approximately $20.60 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,663.85 or 0.07121229 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00089815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00062572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025174 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

